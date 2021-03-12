scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Hardik meets NCP, Cong leaders in Maharashtra, ‘friends’ in Delhi

Hardik, who recently got permission from an Ahmedabad sessions court to move out of Gujarat, also went to Delhi and reportedly met workers of Youth Congress and NSUI.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad, Mumbai |
March 12, 2021 3:23:20 am
Hardik Patel, Hardik Patel interview, Gujarat Congress, Lok Sabha, Bypolls, Gujarat, Ahmed Patel, indian express news Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (File)

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel Thursday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar among several leaders of the party and the Congress in Maharashtra.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Hardik said, “I have got permission from court after a long time to move out of Gujarat. So, I am meeting people. I did not go to Maharashtra after the formation of government there. Many people for whom I had campaigned have won and are ministers. So, people wanted me to visit them.”

Hardik said he met leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Nitin Raut, Sunil Kedar, Balasaheb Thorat and Rohit Pawar among others. “It was a courtesy visit, it is good to meet and seek advice of senior public leaders,” he added.

About his Delhi visit, Hardik said that it was a casual trip during which he only met “friends in Youth Congress and NSUI”.

 

