Hardik demands survey to find social status of communities in General category

Working president of Gujarat Congress Hardik Patel Monday requested Gujarat government that a survey of various communities falling under the General category in the state be undertaken as per the Other Backward Class (OBC) criteria so that their social and educational status can be understood for possible inclusion in the list of OBC communities.

Referring to a Bill in Parliament related to giving the powers of including a community in the list of OBC communities to state governments, Patel posted a message on social media stating, “I personally welcome this Bill…I request Gujarat government that a survey be carried out of various communities falling under the General category as per the OBC criteria so that the social and educational condition of General communities can be understood. And if a given community falls within the criteria of OBC, a historic work can be done to include it in OBC (communities).”

Media convener of Gujarat BJP Yagnesh Dave reacted strongly against Hardik’s post on social media and said that the latter should know the procedure of inclusion of a particular community in the list of OBC communities.

In a video message, Dave said, “Perhaps, Hardik Patel would not know that the task of including communities among OBCs is being done by OBC Commissions in all the states of India. And the OBC Commission is an autonomous body. OBC Commission itself gets survey done. And after ascertaining the population, level of education and financial condition of a given community through the survey, the Commission makes recommendation to the state government. And then the state government takes decision. Perhaps, Hardik Patel is unaware of this procedure.”

“He (Hardik) should not be unaware (of the procedure) because when he did a lot of agitations to include his community among OBCs, he should fully know the procedure,” he added.