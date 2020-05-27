All airports functioning smooth, 445 domestic flights operated on Tuesday: Aviation Minister

Passengers coming out of the Airport after domestic flights were resumed amid locked down at Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali on Monday, May 25 2020. Passengers coming out of the Airport after domestic flights were resumed amid locked down at Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali on Monday, May 25 2020.

On the second day of the recommencement of domestic flight services in the fourth phase of lockdown in India, a total of 445 flights operated which carried 62,641 passengers, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday, adding that all airports functioned smoothly.

“Our skies and airports are busy again. On 26th May, the 2nd day of recommencement of domestic passenger flights in India, our airports handled 62,641 flyers on 445 departures & 447 arrivals. All airport functioning was smooth. Only 6 departures were rescheduled,” Puri tweeted.

Our skies & airports are busy again. On 26th May, the 2nd day of recommencement of domestic passenger flights in India our airports handled 62,641 flyers on 445 departures & 447 arrivals. All airport functioning was smooth. Only 6 departures were rescheduled.@MoCA_GoI — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 27, 2020

After two months of inaction, India resumed its domestic flight services on Monday with 428 flights functioning on day one.

Prior to the grounding of flights announced by the government with effect from March 25, around 2,700 domestic flights operated in the country on a normal day. According to the standard operating procedures issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, only a third of those flights can operate now.

The Delhi-Patna route has witnessed the highest number of bookings for the travel period between May 25 and May 31, according to information sourced from online travel agencies.

