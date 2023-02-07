Conscious of energy transition needs but must insulate consumers from price shocks: Puri

India is “actively conscious” of the need to facilitate energy transition to new and renewable energy but it also has to insulate consumers from energy price shocks in the interim, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said, signaling that India is in favour of a gradual energy transition and not a sudden shift.

Puri emphasised the importance of conventional energy sources–oil, gas, and coal–particularly for the developing world. He said affordable traditional energy sources are essential for meeting base load requirements, while new and innovative energy sources are critical for combating climate change.

“Unless we survive the present, we will not be able to go into the world of clean and green energy. We have to make sure our transition entails surviving the present and cushioning the vulnerable from volatility,” the minister said at the India Energy Week here.

Referring to the energy crisis the world has witnessed over the past one year or so, Puri said emerging economies in particular have been hit hard and face the “daunting task” of safeguarding their energy security, affordability, and accessibility. According to Puri, these challenges are likely to get more acute going forward.

“The energy crisis has a ripple effect on other sectors as well. The unprecedentedly high level of Gas prices has created a Fertilizer crisis which in turn has created Food Security concerns. Further, the high energy and commodity prices have raised inflationary concerns and many countries are facing recessionary fears,” the minister said.

India has set itself a target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070. The minister said that while the country is moving rapidly in this direction, the energy transition needs to be “sustainable and affordable”, particularly for the vulnerable sections of society.

“The energy transition will be more of a wave of managed change in the global energy portfolio versus an event, ensuring energy access and security, whilst progressing to net zero,” Puri said.

India has planned an energy transition path that includes advanced biofuels, green hydrogen, renewables, and nuclear energy, and Puri believes it could offer a blueprint to other developing nations as well.

“It is likely to be a ride, that involves a variety of energy solutions to drive to net zero–drawing on renewables, nuclear, and advanced biofuels, as well as the critical role of gas in the energy transition, whether from current supplies of Natural Gas, LNG and LPG or into a future shaped by their low carbon alternatives in the form of hydrogen, ammonia and Green LPG,” the minister said.