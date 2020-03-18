Puri on Kunal Kamra airlines ban: ‘Anyone who threatens security of aircraft deserves no consideration’

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Tuesday termed the episode involving stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and journalist Arnab Goswami on an Indigo aircraft “sui generis”, saying that the matter would not have come to light if Kamra had not posted a video on social media.

Addressing Lok Sabha during a discussion on The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020, he said he had “zero tolerance” for anything that risks security of aircraft.

After the video became public, Indigo banned Kamra from flying on its aircraft for six months. Several other airlines followed suit.

“I am very proud of the fact that I am a minister who on the issues of security wants to bring zero tolerance. I do not care, who it is — a Member of this House or anyone else; Anyone who threatens the physical security of an aircraft, inside the aircraft, while it is airborne, deserves no consideration,” he told the House. “Let the internal committee of the airline make a determination. They have banned (Kamra) for three months; others have also followed,” he added. He was responding to the issue of Kamra’s ban, specifically raised by NCP MP Supriya Sule during the discussion.

Questioning the ban on Kamra, Sule said the media also does what Kamra did to Goswami. “I can give you six examples. I agree that what was done was wrong. But if one airline has banned, suddenly I do not know what happened. The pin started rolling and about six airlines immediately banned him. Was it fair to a customer? I agree he made a mistake, but is there any rule for all this kind of behaviour? Please clarify that,” she said.

