Flanked by CM and state BJP chief, Hardeep Puri files nomination for Rajya Sabha bypoll from Madhya Pradesh

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, and other senior party leaders.

Puri submitted his nomination papers at the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal, days after the BJP announced his candidature for the November 12 by-election. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Union Minister of State L Murugan, whose Rajya Sabha term was scheduled to continue until April 2030.

Welcoming Puri’s candidature, Yadav said his “administrative experience and efficiency would benefit Madhya Pradesh’s development”. He said the “state would gain from the Union minister’s experience and guidance, and expressed confidence that he would win the election”.