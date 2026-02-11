‘I want to clarify’: Hardeep Puri fires back after Rahul Gandhi’s Epstein files charge in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in his press conference that his name was dragged into a discussion linked to the so-called Epstein files and sought to place facts on record. (Source: PTI- screengrab/ File)

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making “baseless allegations” related to Jeffrey Epstein files and failing to show parliamentary responsibility.

Epstein files row

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s Lower House speech, Puri, at a press conference, said his name was dragged into a discussion linked to the so-called Epstein files and sought to place facts on record. He clarified that all information related to his interactions was already in the public domain.

“I want to remind you that during today’s Parliament session, my name was mentioned in the context of some developments elsewhere, the Epstein files. I want to clarify that these facts are all public,” Puri said.