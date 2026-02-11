‘I want to clarify’: Hardeep Puri fires back after Rahul Gandhi’s Epstein files charge in Lok Sabha

Earlier in the Lok Sabha session, Gandhi had alleged that businessman Anil Ambani was linked to the Epstein files and questioned why he was not in jail.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 06:06 PM IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and epsteinUnion Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in his press conference that his name was dragged into a discussion linked to the so-called Epstein files and sought to place facts on record. (Source: PTI- screengrab/ File)
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making “baseless allegations” related to Jeffrey Epstein files and failing to show parliamentary responsibility.

Epstein files row

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s Lower House speech, Puri, at a press conference, said his name was dragged into a discussion linked to the so-called Epstein files and sought to place facts on record. He clarified that all information related to his interactions was already in the public domain.

“I want to remind you that during today’s Parliament session, my name was mentioned in the context of some developments elsewhere, the Epstein files. I want to clarify that these facts are all public,” Puri said.

He explained that nearly three million emails covering the period from May 2009, when he served as India’s Ambassador to the United Nations in New York, until 2017, had been released. “There are references to only three or four meetings, and all my interactions were entirely professional, related to the Independent Commission on Multilateralism and other international work,” he added.

Attack on leadership

Puri said the Congress leader has a pattern of levelling accusations without substantiation and walking out instead of listening to replies. “There are two kinds of leaders. One kind assumes responsibility within the political system, dedicates their lives to public service, and transforms the country, taking India from the 10th-largest economy to the fourth, and soon the third-largest. Then there are other leaders who occasionally come to the country, make allegations, and leave Parliament when a substantive reply is given,” he said.

Walkout charge repeated

At the press conference, Puri further attacked Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the Congress leader left the House after delivering his speech, echoing what he called a past tendency of avoiding debate. Without naming him directly, Puri said, You know the leader I am referring to…”

Rahul Gandhi’s allegations on Puri

Earlier in the Lok Sabha session, Gandhi had alleged that businessman Anil Ambani was linked to the Epstein files and questioned why he was not in jail. “I would also like to ask Hardeep Puri, who introduced him to Epstein. I know who introduced him, and Hardeep Puri knows who introduced him…,” Gandhi claimed.

