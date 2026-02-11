‘I want to clarify’: Hardeep Puri fires back after Rahul Gandhi’s Epstein files charge in Lok Sabha

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making “baseless allegations” related to Jeffrey Epstein files and failing to show parliamentary responsibility.
Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s Lower House speech, Puri, at a press conference, said his name was dragged into a discussion linked to the so-called Epstein files and sought to place facts on record. He clarified that all information related to his interactions was already in the public domain.
“I want to remind you that during today’s Parliament session, my name was mentioned in the context of some developments elsewhere, the Epstein files. I want to clarify that these facts are all public,” Puri said.
VIDEO | Delhi: Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s charge, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “I want to remind you that today, during the Parliament session, my name was mentioned in the context of some developments elsewhere—the Epstein files. I just want to share some… pic.twitter.com/PNU8W8BlxB
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2026
He explained that nearly three million emails covering the period from May 2009, when he served as India’s Ambassador to the United Nations in New York, until 2017, had been released. “There are references to only three or four meetings, and all my interactions were entirely professional, related to the Independent Commission on Multilateralism and other international work,” he added.
Puri said the Congress leader has a pattern of levelling accusations without substantiation and walking out instead of listening to replies. “There are two kinds of leaders. One kind assumes responsibility within the political system, dedicates their lives to public service, and transforms the country, taking India from the 10th-largest economy to the fourth, and soon the third-largest. Then there are other leaders who occasionally come to the country, make allegations, and leave Parliament when a substantive reply is given,” he said.
At the press conference, Puri further attacked Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the Congress leader left the House after delivering his speech, echoing what he called a past tendency of avoiding debate. Without naming him directly, Puri said, You know the leader I am referring to…”
VIDEO | Delhi: At a press conference, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, reacting to LoP Rahul Gandhi’s statement, said, “…He (Rahul Gandhi) has a habit of making baseless allegations. There are two kinds of leaders. There are those who assume responsibility within the… pic.twitter.com/WtZxgOAIvf
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2026
Earlier in the Lok Sabha session, Gandhi had alleged that businessman Anil Ambani was linked to the Epstein files and questioned why he was not in jail. “I would also like to ask Hardeep Puri, who introduced him to Epstein. I know who introduced him, and Hardeep Puri knows who introduced him…,” Gandhi claimed.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Wayne Rooney believes Arsenal's mental strength and consistency make them the hot favorites to win the Premier League title this season. With 13 games left, they are six points ahead of Manchester City, who they will face in a crucial game on April 18. Rooney also praises Mikel Arteta's leadership and how he has transformed Arsenal into a team that can no longer be bullied on the field.