Hard work of people from UP, Bihar helped develop Gujarat, says Vijay Rupani

Amid reports about north Indians, especially from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, being targetted in Gujarat, its Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday sought to reassure people of Uttar Pradesh that Gujarat is a “mini India where everyone is secure and respected”.

At an event in Lucknow, Rupani said that it was the hard work of people from UP and Bihar that helped develop Gujarat and make it what it is today.

“Hum sab log Bharat mata ki santan hain, Uttar Pradesh ho, Gujarat ho… Hum sab ek hain.Is ekta ko todne ke liye Bharat virodhi tatva kaam kar rahe hain (We are all children of mother India, be it UP or Gujarat… We are all one… Some anti-Indians are working to destroy this unity),” said Rupani.

Rupani, who was in Lucknow to invite CM Yogi Adityanath to the inauguration of the Statue of Unity on October 31, has been downplaying the issue ever since it broke out last week.

“In Gujarat’s development, people from UP, Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra have all played a part. It is a mini-India,” he said. “In the land of Gandhi, Patel and Modi, every citizen of the country is respected and given security.” Later in the day, while addressing a joint press conference with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rupani put the blame for reports on “attacks” against migrants on a Congress MLA.

“It was a pre-planned conspiracy of one Congress MLA keeping in mind elections in four states and inauguration of Statue of Liberty… So that unity of the country is affected… the government thwarted the attempt. Today, the situation is under control,” he said, adding that of the 700 arrested for the “unrest”, atleast 50 were identified as Congressmen. “Today non-Gujaratis are living in Gujarat and have become part of the culture just like sugar dissolves in milk,” he said.

Rupani targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that he should not have addressed the issue in just one tweet and should have taken it up further. Congress leaders in the state protested against the Gujarat CM’s visit with black balloons. Hazaratganj SHO Radharaman Singh said that four Congress members were arrested near the chief ministers’s residence in Lucknow.

