Saturday, July 31, 2021
‘Harbinger of vicious activities’: BJP MP wants Taroor out of IT panel

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 31, 2021 8:53:40 am
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (L) and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (R).

Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP in the IT Panel, who has made multiple attempts to get Congress leader Shashi Tharoor removed from the chairmanship of the standing committee, has made yet another move saying he has violated rules of the committee as “he has become a harbinger of all vicious activities”.

In a letter written to Speaker Om Birla, Dubey alleged that Tharoor has broken the conventions by initiating privilege proceedings against the officials “who expressed their inability to appear before any committee due to administrative exigencies”.

Tharoor has written to Speaker asking him to take “Serious cognizance”of the officer’s move to notify their inability to attend the scheduled meeting of the IT panel within minutes before the meeting. He had called it “unprecedented”and that it was a “breach of privilege and contempt of court.”

Dubey requested the Speaker to see if there was any such precedence to such a move.

He also cited Rule 268 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha that says no one other than members of the committee and officers of the Lok Sabha Secretariat can be present during the committee meetings.

Dubey alleged that Tharoor has always been allowing a stranger to sit and participate in the proceedings of the committee. He claimed “its a matter of record- which could be verified from the officials of Lok Sabha Secretariat providing secretarial assistance to the Committee.”

