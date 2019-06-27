Haryana Congress spokesperson shot dead in Faridabad

Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown men in Faridabad on Wednesday. More than 10 bullets were pumped into him, the hospital authorities said. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Advertising

According to eye-witnesses, two people closed in on his car this morning and fired bullets. The car he was travelling in had at least four bullet markings on the windshield. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

“He was brought to the hospital in the morning. We tried our best to save him… but there were multiple bullet injuries. The body has been sent to postmortem. There were at least 10 bullet injuries,” Dr Saurabh said.

Police said the matter is being investigated.

More details awaited