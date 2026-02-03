Harassment of Kashmiri Muslims’ sparks furore in J&K Assembly, BJP pushes separate NLU for Jammu

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Noisy scenes were witnessed in the J&K Legislative Assembly Tuesday as legislators from both Treasury and Opposition benches raised concerns over alleged harassment of Kashmiri Muslims and demanding a separate National Law University (NLU) for the Jammu region.
As the House assembled for Question Hour, National Conference legislator Mubarak Gul alleged harassment of Kashmiri Muslims in different parts of the country, and claimed, without explicitly naming the BJP, that they wanted the land but not the people of Kashmir.
He was joined by another NC legislator, Mir Saifullah, who alleged that phone calls were being received claiming Kashmiris staying elsewhere in the country were not being allowed to step out of their rented accommodation. He alleged that in some cases, 50–100 Kashmiris were confined to their rented rooms, alleging that those allowed to move out were beaten up.
PDP’s Waheed ur Rehman Parra said he had moved an adjournment motion seeking discussion on “hate crime” against Kashmiris staying elsewhere in the country.
The BJP legislators, meanwhile, demanded a separate National Law University for Jammu. Raising the issue, BJP’s Surjit Singh Slathia stood up as the House assembled in the morning, saying students were on the roads demanding a separate law university for Jammu.
If there could be separate central Universities for the Jammu and Kashmir provinces, he asked, why there should not be a separate NLU for Jammu. He was supported by other BJP legislators, who stood up on their benches holding placards displaying the map of J&K.
As the first 10 minutes of Question Hour were taken up by members from both the treasury and opposition benches raising their respective issues, the Speaker urged legislators to allow the proceedings to continue.
While the Speaker told BJP members they would be allowed to raise the issue at another time, he informed NC legislators that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had himself taken up the issue of harassment of Kashmiris with the respective governments. Action had also been taken after the Chief Minister raised the matter with the concerned governments, he added.
Referring to Parra’s adjournment motion, the Speaker said it had been disallowed as the matter could be raised in the House through other means.
Outside the legislative assembly complex, NC legislators also held a demonstration alleging harassment of Kashmiri Muslims staying elsewhere in the country.
