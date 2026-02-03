Harassment of Kashmiri Muslims’ sparks furore in J&K Assembly, BJP pushes separate NLU for Jammu

Members of the Legislative Assembly raise slogans as they protest demanding National Law University during the Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. (PTI Photo)

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the J&K Legislative Assembly Tuesday as legislators from both Treasury and Opposition benches raised concerns over alleged harassment of Kashmiri Muslims and demanding a separate National Law University (NLU) for the Jammu region.

As the House assembled for Question Hour, National Conference legislator Mubarak Gul alleged harassment of Kashmiri Muslims in different parts of the country, and claimed, without explicitly naming the BJP, that they wanted the land but not the people of Kashmir.

He was joined by another NC legislator, Mir Saifullah, who alleged that phone calls were being received claiming Kashmiris staying elsewhere in the country were not being allowed to step out of their rented accommodation. He alleged that in some cases, 50–100 Kashmiris were confined to their rented rooms, alleging that those allowed to move out were beaten up.