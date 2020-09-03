‘Harassment’ by trustee: Extortion case against former teacher

The teacher continued to threaten the trustee and extorted money to the tune of Rs 11 lakh from him, threatening to frame him in false case, Shweta Parihar said.(Representational)

A day after a former teacher of Surat school lodged a police complaint of sexual harassment aga-inst high-profile diamond merchant and school trustee Chinu Gajera, the school principal on Wednesday lodged a complaint of extortion against the teacher.

Principal Shweta Parihar lodged a complaint against the teacher with Adajan police station alleging that the latter had taken Rs 11 lakh from the trustee and demanded Rs 5 lakh more.

As per Surat police, a 50-year-old former teacher of Gajera Global School had lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against school trustee Chinu Gajera, owner of Laxmi diamonds at Katargam, with Adajan police station, after Gujarat High Court’s order. The teacher, who was expelled from the school on March 27, 2019, also alleged that Chinu Gajera had called her to Laxmi Diamond office and tried to molest her but she managed to escape from the office.

However, Parihar, in her complaint, mentioned that they had received complaints from the parents of students against the teacher about her behaviour with students. The school principal further stated that they gave her sometime to work on it but she continued to the same, following which they demanded her resignation in 2019.

The teacher continued to threaten the trustee and extorted money to the tune of Rs 11 lakh from him, threatening to frame him in false case, Parihar said.

She continued her activity of defaming the school trustee by giving application to various police stations and had demanded Rs 5 lakh more from him last year, the principal alleged.

On the basis of the complaint given by the school principal, Adajan police had registered a case under IPC sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Adajan Police Inspector J B Bhubadiya said, “In this case, we have received cross complaints from both the parites. We will check how the payment of Rs 11 lakh was given to the teacher by the trustee and also the phone calls made by her to the trustee. At present it is difficult to say anything about this issue.”

