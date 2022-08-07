Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Post offices to remain open on all days till August 15 to sell flags

Updated: August 7, 2022 4:46:45 pm
All post offices across the country will remain open on all days before August 15 to facilitate the sale and delivery of National Flags under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’, the Government has said.
According to an official release, at least one counter will remain open at every post office on Sunday, August 9 (Muharram), and August 14 (Sunday).
Following the launch of the campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all post offices have been selling the Tricolour. The campaign has been launched to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at their houses from August 13 to 15 to mark 75th Independence Day, according to the release.
The government has also tied up with various e-commerce websites and self-help groups to streamline the process of the supply of the flag.
An online order can be placed at epostoffice@indiapost.gov.in or the nearest Post Office be directly approached to purchase the flag.
The flags are available in three sizes which cost Rs 25, Rs 18 and Rs 9.
Last month, the government amended the “Flag Code” to allow keeping the Tricolour hoisted after the sunset as well and permit flags made of polyester, cotton, wool and Khadi material along with earlier allowed hand-spun or hand-woven.
