Har Ghar Tiranga: Anurag Thakur urges youth to take part in campaign

THE CENTRE will organise as many as 750 events in the coming days to establish dialogue with the youth to provide them a platform to express their views on various issues of national and global importance, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said Friday.

Speaking at one such event in Delhi, Thakur urged the youth to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also spoke at the event.

“Tiranga is a symbol of unity of 130 crore Indians. Freedom fighters sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle but what is now required from youth is yogdaan not balidaan to make the country Vishwa Guru,” Thakur said.

In his speech, Pradhan said apart from their rights, the youth must also be mindful of their duties and responsibilities towards the nation. They must assume greater responsibilities for solving global problems, he added.

“The spirit and sincerity with which our freedom fighters fought for our freedom, our youth today must also inculcate the same spirit and sincerity to take India to greater heights,” Pradhan said.

CWG medallists boxer Nikhat Zareen and racewalker Priyanka Goswami, hockey player P R Sreejesh and mountaineer Arunima Sinha were also present at the event.