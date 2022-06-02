scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read

Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 begins to propel Covid-19 vaccination

The two-month long door-to-door campaign will run between June 1 and July 31.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 2, 2022 2:57:55 am
Special focus on inoculation of those in the 12-14 age group.

The Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0 commenced across the country on Wednesday to ensure complete Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries, with special focus on inoculation of those in the 12-14 age group and precaution dose for those above 60. The two-month long door-to-door campaign will run between June 1 and July 31.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The first Har Ghar Dastak campaign was conducted in November last year. So far, 193.6 crore doses have been administered across the country. Nearly 96.3% of those above 15 years of age have received at least one dose and 86.3% have got both the doses of the vaccine. The states have been asked to come up with micro-plans to widen the coverage.

Vaccination has also been slow among children between 12 and 14 for whom the Biological E’s Corbevax was cleared in March.

Best of Express Premium
The doctor prescribed an obesity drug. Her insurer called it ‘vanity.’Premium
The doctor prescribed an obesity drug. Her insurer called it ‘vanity.’
Explained: The gangs of Punjab, their increasing criminal footprintPremium
Explained: The gangs of Punjab, their increasing criminal footprint
UPSC Key –June 1, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Concretisation’ to ‘P...Premium
UPSC Key –June 1, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Concretisation’ to ‘P...
Advantage BJP for fourth Rajya Sabha seat in Karnataka as Congress, JD(S)...Premium
Advantage BJP for fourth Rajya Sabha seat in Karnataka as Congress, JD(S)...
More Premium Stories >>

An official from Delhi said, “Initially, there was some hesitation among parents because it was a new vaccine. By the time they became comfortable, the schools had re-opened and vaccination centres on the premises had to be closed…There was also the problem of timing. Schoolchildren got free at 1 or 2 pm, which is the closing time for dispensaries… All these factors led to slower vaccination among the 12 to 14 years old.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement