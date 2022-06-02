Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 begins to propel Covid-19 vaccination

The Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0 commenced across the country on Wednesday to ensure complete Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries, with special focus on inoculation of those in the 12-14 age group and precaution dose for those above 60. The two-month long door-to-door campaign will run between June 1 and July 31.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The first Har Ghar Dastak campaign was conducted in November last year. So far, 193.6 crore doses have been administered across the country. Nearly 96.3% of those above 15 years of age have received at least one dose and 86.3% have got both the doses of the vaccine. The states have been asked to come up with micro-plans to widen the coverage.

Vaccination has also been slow among children between 12 and 14 for whom the Biological E’s Corbevax was cleared in March.

An official from Delhi said, “Initially, there was some hesitation among parents because it was a new vaccine. By the time they became comfortable, the schools had re-opened and vaccination centres on the premises had to be closed…There was also the problem of timing. Schoolchildren got free at 1 or 2 pm, which is the closing time for dispensaries… All these factors led to slower vaccination among the 12 to 14 years old.”