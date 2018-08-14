Hapur lynching: SC seeks IG’s report on plea seeking transfer of case

Family members of Qasim in Saddikpur (Express Photo: Pulkit Rathi/File) Family members of Qasim in Saddikpur (Express Photo: Pulkit Rathi/File)

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from Inspector General of Police (Meerut Range) on the plea of a witness in the case pertaining to the lynching of a man at Hapur, allegedly over a cow-related incident. Qasim Qureshi, a meat trader, was killed in the incident.

The plea by Samaydeen, who was said to be accompanying Qureshi and was allegedly assaulted too, sought a court-monitored Special Investigation Team probe into the incident and transfer of the case outside the state.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the plea.

Calling for the report from the IGP, the bench, which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said, “we have so directed keeping in view the serious allegations/assertions made in the writ petition”.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel K V Viswanathan said there were efforts to convert it into a case of road rage.

The petition said Samaydeen’s younger brother Yasin and his friend Dinesh Tomar “were subjected to grave threat, coercion and intimidation by Circle Officer” and the officer “in collusion with the local police dictated a concocted and false complaint, thereby fabricating evidence, wherein the mob lynching is falsely stated to be an act of road rage emanating from a motorcycle accident”.

Mentioning two videos allegedly recording Qasim and Samaydeen being thrashed, the petition read, “These videos clearly show that the mob lynching was a result of a rumour of cow slaughter…”

The petitioner prayed that the investigating officer be not allowed to take the initiative for recording his statement under section 164 before a Magistrate. To this, the court directed that the IGP shall issue directions to the competent authority to move the Magistrate concerned for this.

Viswanathan also expressed concerns about the security of the petitioner. Taking note, the court said the petitioner could approach the Superintendent of Police, Meerut, if he had any feeling of insecurity and the SP shall provide him adequate security.

The petitioner has sought cancellation of bail granted to two of the four accused. The court will hear the matter next on August 28.

