Hapur lynching case: Supreme Court asks IGP to monitor probe

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the IGP (Meerut Range) to supervise the probe into Hapur lynching case in which one man was killed and another assaulted, allegedly over cow slaughter charges. “Having heard learned counsel for the parties, it is directed that the investigation shall be carried on under the direct supervision of the Inspector General of Police, Meerut Range,” a bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud ordered. It added that the IGP “shall take steps in accordance with the judgment rendered by this Court in Tehseen S. Poonawalla vs. Union of India & Ors”.

The court had in that case issued guidelines to be followed in probing cases of lynching. The court was hearing a plea by Samaydeen, who was allegedly assaulted by the mob, seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the incident and transfer of the case outside the state. —ENS

