‘Happy you have recovered’: Cop receives Ayushman message on phone – 42 days after his death

Seema Kujur, a nurse at a government hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, received a message on her husband’s phone on August 10.

“Dear Devnarayan Ram, we are happy that you have recovered and are returning home. We hope that you will be satisfied with the free healthcare services provided under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana,” the message read. Seema’s blood ran cold.

The police constable had died 42 days ago during treatment at a government hospital in Surguja district. The hospital authorities confirmed the message was a result of an oversight by a data entry operator who was removed on Monday.

Seema had admitted Devnarayan to the medical college in Ambikapur on June 26. However, he died during treatment on June 30. The hospital issued the death certificate and the last rites were performed.

However, over a month later, Seema received the auto-generated message as part of Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

In a video message, Seema raised the issue, seeking action against those responsible for the error.

“You can imagine how troubling it is for his family to see such a message. I started wondering how such a big error could be made. This raises a question on the health facility in the state. You can only imagine what must be happening with ordinary tribal people. I demand a high-level inquiry and those responsible must be punished for such an error…” she said.

‘Error due to delay in processing claim’

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The Indian Express contacted the hospital authorities who later issued a press statement in the matter. The hospital said that the error took place due to delay in processing Devnarayan’s claim on the portal.

According to the hospital, the claim closure was updated on the portal on August 6, weeks after his death, following a delay by the data entry operator monitoring the case. The update triggered the system-generated message, saying the patient had recovered and was being discharged.

A senior official at the hospital said, “We have written to the state nodal agency in New Raipur asking them to cross-check information of the deceased before generating such a message. The data entry operator concerned, who was hired on collector rate, has been removed.”

The hospital said only ICU and blood transfusion packages worth Rs 16,700 were used under Ayushman Bharat during Devnarayan’s five-day stay. A balance of Rs 4,74,800 remains available in his Ayushman card account. Biometric and OTP verification are required for treatment-related processes and the records can be verified through the patient’s Ayushman card, it said.