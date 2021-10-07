Happy with EC choice of name, Chirag’s LJP (Ram Vilas) set to contest assembly bypolls

The Election Commission (EC) ended the long-drawn battle between the Lok Janshakti Party factions Tuesday by not allowing either to use the party name and its symbol in the October 30 Bihar assembly bypolls for two seats. While late Ram Vilas Paswan’s son and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan was allotted Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) with helicopter as its election symbol, Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras was given the name of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) with sewing machine as its symbol.

The poll body rejected LJP (Ram Vilas Paswan) as it was the first choice of both the groups. Earlier, the EC had issued orders to both the groups not to use LJP and its symbol in the coming bypolls. Being a part of NDA, Paras is not fielding any candidates in the bypolls.

LJP (Ram Vilas) principal general secretary Abdul Khaliq said, “We are happy with the new party name because it incorporates both our old name, and that of our founder. Our next goal is to contest both the seats and win them.” Party national spokesperson Ajay Kunar Pandey added: “Chirag Paswan has asked Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to restrain Pashupati Kumar Paras and four other MPs from using the name of LJP. He has also asked for changes in the name on the Lok Sabha website and other government records.”

Meanwhile, RLJP spokesperson Shravan Agrawal said they had asked the EC for additional time to give second and third options for party name and symbol. “Even if we could not get the name of Ram Vilas Paswan, we are carrying his legacy forward though Chirag has not been working for Dalit interest.”