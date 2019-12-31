Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Live Updates: Sydney fireworks to go ahead amid deadly bushfires

Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Images, Photos Live Updates: People across the globe plan to ring in the New Year with friends, family and loved ones. Grand fireworks will be a part of the celebration too as they begin the countdown to welcome 2020.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 31, 2019 1:53:40 pm
Celebrations at a school in Ahmedabad on New Year’s eve. (Express photo Javed Raja)

Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Live Updates: As the year 2019 draws to close, there are multiple celebrations planned all across the globe to welcome the New Year.

Sydney is well-known for its New Year celebrations. Due to its geographical position close to the International Date Line, it is one of the first countries in the world to welcome the New Year. Sydney’s iconic fireworks display will go-ahead despite calls for it to be cancelled due to the bushfire crisis. More than 100,000 fireworks will light up the skyline for 12 minutes to about one million spectators who usually crowd foreshores and parks. In Canberra, fireworks were cancelled and event organisers said other activities, including live music performances, could also be cancelled.

At New York’s Times Square, the world-famous ball drop is the best place to witness the fireworks. Thousands of police officers will be on duty for Tuesday night’s festivities, along with specialised units armed with long guns, bomb-sniffing dogs and other measures.

New Year’s Day, which according to the Gregorian calendar falls on January 1, is one of the most popular occasions across the globe and people irrespective of religion, caste and creed celebrate it in their own ways. In many countries, people begin their celebrations on December 31, which continue until the wee hours of January 1.  Merry-makers meet with their near and dear ones, hold themed parties, play games and ring in the New Year with great joy and gusto. In many places, the first day of the year is observed as a holiday.

New Year's 2020 celebrations from around the world. Follow LIVE updates

    13:53 (IST)31 Dec 2019
    'Persist in 2020' - Hong Kong New Year protests start

    As the clock ticks past midnight, major cities in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas will embrace the celebrations, but in many places the festivities will be marked by turmoil and political upheaval. After more than six months of near-daily demonstrations, Hong Kong will usher in 2019 with a series of pro-democracy rallies planned for New Year's Eve. Protesters are set to form human chains across the city, stage demonstrations at major shopping malls and hold "suck the eve" gatherings at major countdown attractions including the city's famed Victoria Harbour. (Reuters)

    13:52 (IST)31 Dec 2019
    North Korea's Kim to unveil 'new path' in New Year speech after US misses deadline

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to make a closely watched New Year address on Wednesday which is likely to offer a glimpse of a "new path" he has vowed to take if the United States fails to meet his deadline to soften its stance over denuclearisation. The New Year address is expected to touch upon a wide range of issues from foreign affairs and military development to the economy and education.

    13:51 (IST)31 Dec 2019

    Welcome to The Indian Express live blog. Follow this space as we track celebrations and fireworks across the globe as people welcome 2020 with a bang. 

    It is believed that ever since the modern calendar came into being, civilizations around the world have been observing the New Year’s Day festivities, making resolutions, watching the fireworks and making elaborate and not-so-elaborate plans for the new year.

    It is believed the earliest recorded festivities happened some 4,000 years ago, in ancient Babylon, wherein the equinox in March — equal duration of day and night — served as the beginning of a new year. During the reign of Julius Caesar, 90 extra days were added to the year, so as to align the Roman calendar with the sun. As such, the Julian calendar was introduced to the world, which resembles the modern-day Gregorian calendar.

    Around this time, January 1 was recognised as the first day of the year to honour Janus — the Roman god of beginnings — who, it is believed, had two faces with which he looked at both the past and the future. Back in the day, the Romans made sacrifices to Janus, decorated their houses and exchanged gifts.

    Later, in medieval Europe, the new year held a more religious significance, with Christian leaders insisting on celebrating the day on December 25, to mark the birthday of Jesus Christ. In the year 1582, Pope Gregory XIII re-established January 1 as New Year’s Day.

