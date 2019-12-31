Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Live Updates: Sydney fireworks to go ahead amid deadly bushfires

Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Live Updates: As the year 2019 draws to close, there are multiple celebrations planned all across the globe to welcome the New Year.
Sydney is well-known for its New Year celebrations. Due to its geographical position close to the International Date Line, it is one of the first countries in the world to welcome the New Year. Sydney’s iconic fireworks display will go-ahead despite calls for it to be cancelled due to the bushfire crisis. More than 100,000 fireworks will light up the skyline for 12 minutes to about one million spectators who usually crowd foreshores and parks. In Canberra, fireworks were cancelled and event organisers said other activities, including live music performances, could also be cancelled.
At New York’s Times Square, the world-famous ball drop is the best place to witness the fireworks. Thousands of police officers will be on duty for Tuesday night’s festivities, along with specialised units armed with long guns, bomb-sniffing dogs and other measures.
New Year’s Day, which according to the Gregorian calendar falls on January 1, is one of the most popular occasions across the globe and people irrespective of religion, caste and creed celebrate it in their own ways. In many countries, people begin their celebrations on December 31, which continue until the wee hours of January 1. Merry-makers meet with their near and dear ones, hold themed parties, play games and ring in the New Year with great joy and gusto. In many places, the first day of the year is observed as a holiday.
Highlights
As the clock ticks past midnight, major cities in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas will embrace the celebrations, but in many places the festivities will be marked by turmoil and political upheaval. After more than six months of near-daily demonstrations, Hong Kong will usher in 2019 with a series of pro-democracy rallies planned for New Year's Eve. Protesters are set to form human chains across the city, stage demonstrations at major shopping malls and hold "suck the eve" gatherings at major countdown attractions including the city's famed Victoria Harbour. (Reuters)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to make a closely watched New Year address on Wednesday which is likely to offer a glimpse of a "new path" he has vowed to take if the United States fails to meet his deadline to soften its stance over denuclearisation. The New Year address is expected to touch upon a wide range of issues from foreign affairs and military development to the economy and education.
