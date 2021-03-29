‘Festival of joy, happiness, laughter’: PM Modi, President Kovind greet people on Holi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi and wished that the festival infuses “new vigour and energy” in the lives of people. “Wishing you all a very happy Holi. This festival of joy, happiness, laughter and glee should infuse new vigour and new energy into everyone’s life,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.

आप सभी को होली की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। आनंद, उमंग, हर्ष और उल्लास का यह त्योहार हर किसी के जीवन में नए जोश और नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted the country. In a tweet, he said, “Greetings to all fellow citizens on Holi. The festival of colours, Holi, is a festival of social harmony which brings about joy, delight and hope in the lives of people. May this festival further strengthen the spirit of nationalism which is integral to our cultural diversity.”

Greetings to all fellow citizens on Holi. The festival of colours, Holi, is a festival of social harmony which brings about joy, delight and hope in the lives of people. May this festival further strengthen the spirit of nationalism which is integral to our cultural diversity. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 29, 2021

Apart from PM Modi and President Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr.S Jaishankar, etc. also took on Twitter to greet the country on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

Holi is the festival of colours that marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. People enjoy the festival by playing with colours, and by making delicious sweets and savouries. This year, Holi is being celebrated amid restriction as coronavirus cases across the country are seeing an uptick. On Wednesday, the Centre asked states and union territories to consider imposing local restrictions in public observance of the upcoming festivals and limit or do away with mass gatherings for effective control of the pandemic.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of ‘Holi’. This great festival of color, unity, and goodwill brings happiness, peace and good luck to all of you.”

समस्त देशवासियों को ‘होली’ के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। रंग-उमंग, एकता और सद्भावना का यह महापर्व आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति और सौभाग्य लाए। pic.twitter.com/5ZAdWKjEJ3 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 29, 2021

Defence Minster Rajnath Singh extended his greetings to the country through Twitter. He said, “Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi. May this festival of colours bless you with happiness, health & prosperity.” External Affairs Minister Dr.S Jaishankar tweeted, “A bright and happy Holi to all. May this festival of colours bring in good health and prosperity for everyone.”

Congress leader and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Monday morning “Happy Holi to all of you for the festival of colors of all colors of our country!” He also asked the people to stay safe and follow the Corona guidelines.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes through Twitter, he said, “Heartfelt greetings to all the people of Mahaparva Holi, the festival of victory of truth over untruth. Wish God that this festival, dedicated to love, joy and joy, intensifies the color of our unity and goodwill. May all your lives be filled with colors of happiness, peace and prosperity.” He urged the people to play Holi with full spirit, but by also keeping in mind about the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

