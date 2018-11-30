Hanuman was an ST, not a Dalit: NCST chairman

Amid a controversy over Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath allegedly calling Hanuman a ‘Dalit’ at an election meeting in Rajasthan, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) chairman Nand Kumar Sai on Thursday claimed the Hindu god was a member of the scheduled tribes.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Surendra Singh too disapproved of Adityanath’s reported statement, saying it is “inappropriate” to relate god with a caste.

According to a PTI report, Adityanath had recently said, “Bajrang bali hamari bharatiya parampara mein ek aise lokdevta hain jo swayam vanvaasi hai, girvasi hain, Dalit hain, vanchit hai (Hanuman was a forest dweller, a Dalit and deprived).

Sai claimed Hanuman was a forest dweller, and that is also a “gotra” by the name of “Hanuman” in scheduled tribes.

“Woh Dalit nahi they, janjati they. When Ram formed the army, vanar, giddha, bhalu, all were in it. They belong to scheduled tribes and lived in the jungles. There are different types under scheduled tribes and one of them is Hanuman “gotra”,” he hold reporters.