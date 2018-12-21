Now, UP minister claims Lord Hanuman was a Jat

The slugfest over the identity of Hindu god Hanuman among Uttar Pradesh politicians continued on Friday with Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan claiming that “Hanuman was a Jat”. “I think Hanuman ji was a Jat. It is in the nature of a Jat to help anyone who is in trouble, irrespective of whether the concerned person is known to him or her. It is similar to the way in which Hanuman joined Lord Ram to rescue Sita after she was abducted by Raavan,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh Minister Chaudhary Lakshmi Narayan says ‘ I think Hanuman ji was a Jaat, because upon seeing someone being troubled a Jaat also jumps in even without knowing the issue or the people’ pic.twitter.com/Scjme1PgCD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 21, 2018

This is the third identity that has been attributed to the Hindu god. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier claimed that Hanuman was a “Dalit tribal”. Yogi was addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar when he had said, “Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west.”

On Thursday, BJP MLC and former Samajwadi Party leader Bukkal Nawab had claimed that the deity was a Muslim. “Jahan tak baat hoti hai Hanuman ji ko batne ki, hum batadein ki Hanuman ji pure vishwa ke they, har dharma ke they, har mazhab ke the…(Hanuman belongs to the whole world, every religion…),” Nawab had said.

The BJP leader added, “Jahan tak humara manna hai, Hanuman ji jo they Musalman they, isiliye humare yahan jo naam rakha jata hai Musalmanon ke andar…Rehman hai, Ramzan hai, Imran hai, Furkhan hai, Sultan hai, Suleman hai….woh karib karib Hanuman ji par hi rakhe jate hain, unhi se milta julta (I believe that Hanuman ji was Muslim, that is why among Muslims, names given sound similar to Hanuman, like Ramzan, Imran, Purkhan, Sultan etc),” he had said, claiming that is was his personal opinion.

A priest in Bhopal had also joined the bandwagon after he claimed that Lord Hanuman was neither a Dalit nor a tribal, but a Jain.