Defamation notice against BJP Rajasthan chief marks fresh flashpoint in escalating BJP-RLP confrontation

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) supremo and Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal has served a legal notice on BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore, seeking an apology over the latter’s alleged remarks calling for the MP’s social boycott.

The confrontation stems from an incident on May 29 in Deedwana-Kuchaman, part of the Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency represented by Beniwal, where Rathore’s cavalcade was stopped by RLP workers. Protesters showed black flags and allegedly struck his vehicle with sticks

Later, speaking to reporters, Rathore allegedly called for Beniwal’s boycott. According to the legal notice issued by Beniwal’s lawyers, Rathore had said: “Main aapse prarthana karta hun ki aese vyakti ka samaj mein, samaj se bahishkar karna chahiye (I request that such a person should be boycotted by society).”

The notice states that the remarks caused “serious and irreparable damage” to Beniwal’s reputation and hurt the sentiments of his supporters across Rajasthan and the country.

“By publicly portraying our client as a person deserving social ostracisation, you have sought to lower his image in the estimation of society, expose him to hatred, ridicule and contempt and create a hostile environment against him for extraneous political considerations,” the notice said.

It further described Rathore’s statement as “a calculated and deliberate public appeal” to socially isolate an elected representative, alleging that it was “malicious, politically motivated and designed to delegitimise” Beniwal in the public eye.

The notice also linked the controversy to the state government’s alleged decision to reduce Beniwal’s security cover.

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“The timing of such action immediately after your public call for social boycott creates a strong and reasonable apprehension that a hostile, coercive and intimidating environment is being deliberately fostered against a sitting Member of Parliament,” the lawyers said.

Beniwal has sought an “unconditional, unequivocal and public apology” within seven days, failing which he may initiate “civil, criminal and other legal proceedings”, including defamation charges.

Escalating row

The notice marks the latest escalation in the growing confrontation between the RLP and the BJP in Rajasthan. The latest tensions began after Beniwal allegedly made objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, drawing sharp reactions from BJP leaders and prompting protests by RLP workers against Rathore.

Following the protest against the BJP state president, Deedwana-Kuchaman SP Gyan Chandra Yadav was transferred and replaced by Dr Pyare Lal Shivran. Yadav was shifted within 11 days of his posting.

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Kuchaman police station SHO Satpal Singh was also suspended. After news of his suspension spread, members of “sarva samaj” took out a rally demanding his reinstatement and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister.

On May 30, Kuchaman City tehsildar Kailash Inaniya was also transferred, allegedly for approving bail for RLP workers detained during the protest against Rathore. While the bail was reportedly granted around 8 pm on May 29, transfer orders for Inaniya were issued roughly six hours later.

Inaniya was posted to Banswara, nearly 550 km away, while some of the RLP workers granted bail were later re-arrested in another case.

The Rajasthan Tehsildar Seva Parishad subsequently submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister seeking a review of the transfer, calling the 2 am order “malicious”.

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“Transfer of a public servant overnight without an impartial inquiry during an important exercise like the census lowers the morale of public servants,” the Parishad said.

‘No sentiments hurt’

Responding to the allegations, BJP state spokesperson and former MLA Ramlal Sharma said the legal notice contained nothing that could “hurt someone’s sentiments or create a constitutional obstruction”.

Defending the suspension and transfer of officials, Sharma said: “If anyone commits negligence in discharge of duty, the government will take cognisance, and they did indeed commit negligence. RLP workers had issued ultimatums on social media about misbehaving with the BJP state president, so the police administration should have acted proactively.”

“Showing black flags is one thing, but attacking a vehicle with sticks is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” he added.

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On Beniwal’s remarks against the Chief Minister, Sharma said: “In a democracy, everyone has the right to freedom of expression, but that does not mean abandoning constitutional morality. Criticism should remain within dignified limits. A sitting MP using such language for a Chief Minister reflects Hanuman Beniwal’s habit of seeking popularity through undignified remarks.”