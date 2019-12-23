‘Chag Hanukkah Sameach’: PM Modi greets Israel, Netanyahu on festival of lights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Source: PIB) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Source: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah. The Hanukkah festival will be celebrated across the Jewish state from December 22 to December 30.

“Chag Hanukkah Sameach to the people of Israel. The festivals of Hanukkah and Diwali depict yet another cultural affinity shared by India and Israel, celebrating light and the victory of good over evil,” PM Modi tweeted, tagging Netanyahu in his post.

Hanukkah commemorates the Jewish uprising, known as the Maccabean Revolt, against the Greek-Syrian kingdom, which tried to force its culture on Jews and desecrated their temple in Jerusalem. Since it is celebrated through lighting of Hanukkah lamps, the festival bears similarities with Diwali. Like the Indian festival, Hanukkah propagates the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

Modi and Netanyahu have shown their bonhomie on the international stage in the past. The Israeli PM was the first international leader to wish Modi on his reelection to the post of prime minister in May this year. Also, several hoardings carrying images of Modi and Netanyahu were seen during the spin elections in Israel this year.

