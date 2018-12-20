Hansraj Ahir: No provision in Constitution to deal with elements raising anti-India slogans

The Constitution does not have any provision to deal with anti-national elements raising slogans against India, Union Minister Hansraj Ahir said on Wednesday. Some residents of Jammu and Kashmir have been influenced by elements inimical to national interests, the minister said in the Rajya Sabha, adding that Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist and secessionist violence that is supported from across the border for more than two-and-a-half decades.

“The Constitution of India does not have any provision to deal with anti-nationalists raising slogans against India, stone pelting on Indian Army and paramilitary forces etc. However, such offenders are dealt with as per the provisions of relevant laws applicable in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said in reply to a written question.