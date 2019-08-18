BJP MP Hans Raj wants JNU to be renamed MNU, says ‘something should be after Modi’s name’

Delhi BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on Saturday suggested renaming Jawaharlal Nehru University after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking on the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370, and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, the Punjabi singer, during his visit to the university, said, “JNU should be renamed to MNU.”

“Dua karo sab aman se rahein, bomb na chale…Hamare buzurgon ne galatiyan ki hain hum bhugat rahe hain…Main kehta hoon iska naam MNU kar do, Modi ji ke naam pe bhi to kuch hona chahiye…” (Pray that everyone remains peaceful. We are paying for the mistakes of our ancestors. I suggest we name it (JNU) MNU. There should be something under Modi’s name too), he said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University, founded in 1969, was named after India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP’s Hans Raj Hans speaks in JNU on Article 370 abrogation. Says “Dua karo sab aman se rahein, bomb na chale…Hamare buzurgon ne galatiyan ki hain hum bhugat rahe hain…Main kehta hoon iska naam MNU kar do, Modi ji ke naam pe bhi to kuch hona chahiye…” (17.08) pic.twitter.com/gejRVIXhZa — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

On August 5, PM Modi-led NDA government revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir by modifying Article 370 of the Indian Constitution through a Presidential order. The government also proposed bifurcating the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The resolution to abrogate Article 370 was adopted by the Parliament and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill cleared with two-third majority, fulfilling the BJP’s ideological commitment. Kashmir, however, has been under an unprecedented communication blackout since then.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi said “the spirit of ‘one nation and one Constitution’ has become a reality and ‘India is proud of that’.” Lauding his government for diluting Article 370 from the India Constitution “in less than 70 days of the new government”, Modi said, “Article 370 has become history, and in both Houses of Parliament, 2/3rd of the members supported this step.”

The Jammu and Kashmir government eased restrictions in parts of the Valley Saturday and began restoring landline services in some areas. However, as the restrictions were relaxed, protests erupted in several parts of the Valley. Protesters threw stones at several places, forcing the re-imposition of restrictions. At least eight protesters were injured in the actions by police and paramilitary forces.