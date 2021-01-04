Hannan Mollah: If talks fail, farmer’s stir to turn bigger

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) general secretary Hannan Mollah on Sunday said a nationwide protests will be carried out across the state if Monday’s meeting between Centre and protesting farmers fail to yield a result.

Speaking on the occasion of 55th foundation day of CPM’s mouthpiece ‘Ganashakti’ in Kolkata, Mollah said: “This has been the biggest united and organised framers’ protest in the country after Independence… We have decided to launch a nationwide protest if tomorrow’s meeting remains unsuccessful.”

The Centre and protesting farmers’ groups are set to resume talks on Monday to break the deadlock over the contentious agriculture laws.

“We will not stop until the Centre accepts our demand. Protest will start in every state. Farmers will now come out on the streets to take the movement forward. The Centre must listen to the farmers instead of making attempts to discredit their peaceful protest,” said Mollah.