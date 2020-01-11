Hanging of Dec 16 gangrape convicts: With the money, I can marry off my daughter, says Meerut hangman

The four convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24), Vinay Sharma (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (33) — in the December 2012 gangrape case. (File) The four convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24), Vinay Sharma (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (33) — in the December 2012 gangrape case. (File)

WITH a Delhi court order starting the countdown to the January 22 hanging of the four men convicted of the December 16, 2012, gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old woman, Sindhi Ram alias Pawan Jallad, around 100 kilometres away in Meerut, is waiting for the day for a different reason.

Pawan (52), is one of the two hangmen in Uttar Pradesh, who could be called for hanging four of the six rapists of the 23-year-old woman — Mukesh Singh,Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Singh — as per the Delhi court warrant. “With the money, I would be getting by hanging the four convicts, I can easily take care of the marriage expenses of the youngest of my five daughters. The government gives Rs 25,000 (no official confirmation) for each hanging. So, I could get around Rs 1 lakh (four convicts) and with that amount I can not only marry off my daughter, but also repay my loans,” said Pawan who belongs to a family of hangmen.

His father Mammu Singh and grandfather Kallu Jallad had hanged the killers of former prime minister Indira Gandhi — Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh — at Tihar Jail on January 6, 1989.

A father of seven, Pawan has already married off his four daughters. “She is my last responsibility. Though I haven’t got any official confirmation for the hanging, prison officers in Meerut have already told me to be mentally and physically prepared for the day,” he said.

Meerut prison superintendent B D Singh told The Indian Express that Pawan has been asked to record his presence in the jail daily. “We are conducting his medical check up every alternate day. Though officially we have not got any letter for sending him to Tihar for the execution, he and another hangman in Lucknow are the only two official hangmen in the state and we have got to know that the executioner this time will be from UP. Hence we are doing our job. We will send Pawan to Dehli when we get the official communication from the state government,” Singh said.

A resident of the Kanshi Ram Colony in Meerut’s Lohia Nagar, Pawan in his capacity as the official hangman of the UP government gets Rs 5,000 per month as remuneration, but he has been running from pillar to post to get the amount hiked at least to Rs 15,000. But even with that remuneration, he is happy to get a chance to send the convicts of December 16, 2012, gangrape in Delhi to the gallows.

“I feel fortunate to get a chance to hang her tormentors who have shaken the psyche of the nation with their ghastly act on December 16, 2012. They do not deserve to live,” he said. The Delhi court issued the death warrant Monday.

