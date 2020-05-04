J&K: Three CRPF men killed in militant attack in Handwara

Soon after the firing, the area was cordoned off and a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Soon after the firing, the area was cordoned off and a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Three CRPF men were killed after militants opened fire on their troop in Wangam of North Kashmir’s Handwara on Monday evening. The fresh attack comes just a day after five security personnel were killed in a gunfight with militants that stretched on for over eight hours in the region on Saturday.

“Three personnel of 92 Bn CRPF attained martyrdom,” Srinagar based CRPF spokesperson said on Monday evening. Soon after the firing, the area was cordoned off and a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers. The troops were also deployed to ensure that law and order remained in place, said officials.

Zulfiquar Hasan, CRPF’s Special DG (J&K Zone) told The Indian Express that after the militants fired at the CRPF men, it triggered into an encounter. “The gunfight in on,” he said.

After Sunday’s encounter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted that “valour and sacrifice of the deceased security personnel will never be forgotten”.

“Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

