Handwara encounter: Weapons of slain CRPF men stolen by militants

Security personnel stand near a Army camp in Handwara (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Security personnel stand near a Army camp in Handwara (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Two weapons of three CRPF jawans were stolen by the militants who attacked the joint paramilitary force at Handwara in North Kashmir Monday evening, killing the three jawans. One 14-year-old civilian was also killed in “cross-firing”.

Senior CRPF officials in Srinagar told The Indian Express on Tuesday that it has been found that two weapons of CRPF men were taken by the militants who escaped from the spot after the attack. “The militants managed to take two weapons from the jawans before they fled,” said a senior CRPF officer.

Three CRPF personnel died in an attack by militants in North Kashmir’s Handwara Monday evening, a day after five security personnel, including two senior Army officers, were killed in a gunbattle with militants in Handwara of Kupwara district.

On Monday night, J-K Police had said during cross firing “one civilian also got killed”. Soon after the encounter in the area, a large number of forces were rushed to the area and an operation was launched to nab the attackers. The J-K Police, however, said that militants escaped from the area.

“Taking advantage of dense foliage of nearby orchards the terrorists managed to escape from the spot. Search has been launched in the area to nab the terrorists,” the police had said.

J-K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday said that anti-militancy operations will be intensified further in coming time. About the security forces facing casualties, Singh said, “at times, we have to bear losses too.”

“You must have seen that security arrangements are already strengthened and anti-militancy operations are going on and in coming time they [operation] will be further intensified,” the DGP said while speaking to media during the wreath laying ceremony of the slain men.

