Handwara encounter still in progress: J&K Police

The gunbattle between militants and security forces in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district entered the second day on Saturday. The J&K Police did not confirm till late Saturday night if any militant was killed in the operation so far.

A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Babagund area of Kralgund at Handwara in Kupwara district and four security personnel, including a CRPF officer, were killed late on Thursday night.

A senior J&K Police officer told The Sunday Express that firing took place again during the operation on Saturday. “No dead bodies have been recovered so far. The operation is still in progress,” said the officer.

Kashmir IGP S P Pani told mediapersons on Saturday that the operation is underway.

Asked about the casualties, Pani said, “During the operation, bullets are fired from both sides. the place where the operation is going on has civilian population as well, so we have to evacuate them. We have done the evacuation. The area is congested. Keeping in view the operational difficulties, the right action is being taken.”

He said there was information about the presence of two militants in the area. “As soon the operation is completed, further details will be provided,” he said. During clashes in the area, one civilian had succumbed to bullet injuries on Friday.