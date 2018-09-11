J-K: Two militants killed during encounter in Handwara

The encounter began in the wee hours. (Representational) The encounter began in the wee hours. (Representational)

Two militants were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Guloora village of Handwara in North Kashmir on Tuesday. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained. The encounter is still underway.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area early Tuesday morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, an official said. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces.

Earlier this month, three militants were killed in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. Weapons and other war-like stores were recovered from the operation site, Defence Public Relations Officer said.

