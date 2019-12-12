Handling of minor’s case: HC directs Mewat judge, SP to appear in person

Punjab and Haryana High Court Punjab and Haryana High Court

DISTURBED OVER the manner in which a minor’s case was dealt with by the lower courts, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has in a very rare order directed the Mewat district and sessions judge — the seniormost judicial officer of the district — to appear in person along with the Mewat superintendent of police before the court on December 19. The 16-year-old, whose release the HC ordered, had been in detention for over one year for the alleged dowry death of his wife, who was 22-years-old at the time.

It is rare for a high court to seek appearance of a subordinate judge on the judicial side. The bail order — which was challenged before the high court — declining relief to the minor, was passed by an additional sessions judge and not the district and sessions judge who has been called by the court.

Justice Fateh Deep Singh in the order said the “serious remiss” in the matter has impelled the court to exercise its inherent powers to call upon the district and sessions judge and Mewat SP “to appear in person before this court on December 19 with a view that such remises which have serious repercussions on the mental and physical health of a child in future do not occur repetitively”.

The minor from Mewat had challenged the dismissal of his application for bail by the additional sessions judge in April this year. A case was registered against him in August 2018 under sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304B (dowry death) and 34 (acts done by several persons) of IPC. The Muslim boy was aged 15 when he was married to a Muslim girl aged around 21 years on February 26, 2017. The girl “died by hanging” on October 10, 2018, following which the minor was incarcerated on September 10 that year.

