Hand over agri laws to farmers, says BJP leader

BJP leader and former Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh Wednesday suggested the Union government should hand over the three contentious farm laws to the agitating farmers to resolve the matter.

“I have a suggestion that the government should hand over all three laws to the farmers. And tell them that we have framed these laws, return the same after framing your own and then will sit for talks. It will resolve the issue. It’s very easy if somebody (in the government) accepts my suggestion,” said Birender Singh after attending a function held at Narwana (Jind) to mark peasant leader Sir Chhotu Ram’s birth anniversary. Singh is the grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram.