Hanan Hamid walks on the ramp at Kerala Khadi show, meets CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Hanan Hamid, the 21-year-old final year student of chemistry whose resolve to fund her education by selling fish and doing odd jobs had made her a darling among the social media in Kerala, met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the state capital on Wednesday. She also walked the ramp for a fashion show organised by the Kerala Khadi Board in Thiruvananthapuram.

Hamid, whose onerous circumstances were reported by the local Mathrubhumi newspaper recently, initially received a lot of bouquets from those on social media. However, certain people on Facebook began spreading rumours that Hamid’s story was fabricated as part of a marketing stunt for a film and that it was akin to cheating the people of the state. The 21-year-old subsequently became a victim of dangerous levels of cyber-harassment and abuse. Two people, who were at the centre of the false rumours, were arrested by the Kerala Police and charged under relevant sections.

During the controversy, Hamid received support from the chief minister and leaders from all parties. The CM said she was a symbol of courage and determination and that the state must rise to support her. During her trip to Thiruvananthapuram, Hamid told reporters that she was a ‘daughter of the government’ and that she was assured of protection from the state. She thanked those who backed her story.

She walked the ramp at a fashion show organised in the state capital as part of the state-level inauguration of the Onam-Bakrid Khadi Mela 2018. At the event, she met the chief minister and Sobhana George, vice-chairperson of the Kerala Khadi Board. George told reporters that Hamid was symbolic of the hundreds of hard-working women labourers toiling in the Khadi sector in the state.

