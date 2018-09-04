Hanan Hamid, the student who sells fish, critically injured in road accident

The college student hit headlines in July when a Malayalam daily published a report on how she sold fish at a market in Kochi after her college hours every day. The college student hit headlines in July when a Malayalam daily published a report on how she sold fish at a market in Kochi after her college hours every day.

Hanan Hameed, a college student who hit headlines when a news report on how she sold fish to raise money for her studies and look after her family went viral, was critically injured in a road accident on Monday.

The 21-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi where she underwent surgery. She has sustained a serious spinal injury and the next 48 hours are critical, a source at the hospital said. Health Minister K K Shylaja said the government would bear expenses of her treatment in collaboration with the private hospital.

Hanan, a junior artiste, met with an accident near Kodungallur in Thrissur when the car she was in hit a wayside electric post. She was returning to Kochi after a stage show.

The college student hit headlines in July when a Malayalam daily published a report on how she sold fish at a market in Kochi after her college hours every day. She used to travel 60 km from her college to reach the market. Abandoned by father, Hanan started selling fish to support her divorced mother and younger brother.

