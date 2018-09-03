Hanan Hamid, the Kerala girl who sells fish after college, suffers serious injuries in accident

Hanan Hamid suffered serious injuries in a road accident on Monday. (File) Hanan Hamid suffered serious injuries in a road accident on Monday. (File)

Hanan Hamid, the Kerala college girl whose story of selling fish to raise money for her studies and to take care of her family went viral recently, suffered serious injuries in a road accident at Kodungaloor on Monday morning. The 21-year-old, who was rushed to a private hospital in Kochi, suffered grievous injuries to her spine.

Hospital sources informed ieMalayalam.com that since the injuries were a bit serious, they had recommended an MRI scan. The accident took place when Hanan, whose story has warmed hearts and at the same time riled an equal section of the people, was returning after inaugurating a shop at Vadakara in Kozhikode district. Read in Malayalam

The accident took place after the car she was travelling in veered away to avoid another person who was crossing the road and eventually rammed into an electric post. While Hanan was rushed to the ICU, the driver escaped without injuries.

READ | Hanan Hamid’s case puts spotlight on the digital Malayali’s obsession to troll and the grave dangers it leads to

Hanan’s arduous story was first reported in Mathrubhumi in July. The story of Hanan, a third-year chemistry student belonging to a private college in Idukki, soon went viral on social media, with thousands of people applauding her courage and determination, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

However, she also faced abusive trolls after people from several quarters alleged that her story was completely untrue and that it had been manufactured to fool the people of the state. Abusive comments, laced with threats, had flooded her Facebook account. A section alleged that her falsified story was marketed with the intention of getting a role for her in the movies.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd