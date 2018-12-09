Hamirpur youth wins President Gold Medal & Sword of Honour

ARJUN THAKUR, 21, hailing from a small village Hanoh in Hamirpur of Himachal Pradesh, was awarded the President Gold Medal and the coveted Sword of Honour at the passing-out parade held at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

The only child of his parents, both government teachers, Arjun joined Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, in 2010 after completing his Class VIII at DAV Public School, Salasi, in Hamirpur. Hanoh village is located in Bhoranj tehsil of Hamirpur district.

“I always had a dream of joining the Indian Army but could never make it come true due to some medical reasons. Today I am glad and proud that my only child, Arjun Thakur, made my dream come true. After completing his Class VIII, he got admission in RIMC, Dehradun. I do not have words to express my feelings when I and my wife pinned stars on his shoulder,” Yashmir Singh, Arjun’s father told The Sunday Express, on phone. Yashmir is an English

lecturer.

Arjun was awarded Sword of Honor and President Gold Medal for his overall performance during the entire training at 134th passing out parade at IMA, Saturday. His first posting will be in Srinagar.

Yashmir Singh and his wife Sunita Devi, a science teacher, attended the pipping ceremony that was held at Somnath stadium of the IMA. “Though there are many youngsters from our village serving in Indian Army, Arjun is the first in our village who got commissioned. It is due to his sheer hard work and dedication that he won the gold medal and also Sword of Honour.”

Talking to The Sunday Express on phone, Arjun said, “I am full with mixed feelings. I made so many friends during my training. I will miss them all as all of them have been given postings across the country. My grandfather, Jai Shri Ram Thakur, had also served in Indian Army and retired as a Captain. I have got my first posting in Srinagar. I will report at my station, soon. Although my father always wanted me to see in an army uniform, but it was also my dream to get commissioned and serve our country.”

A total of 427 gentlemen cadets including 80 from seven friendly countries including Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tazakistan and Vietnam took part in the colourful Passing out Parade at IMA, today. The parade was held at the Chetwode drill square in front of Vice-Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Devraj Anbu to mark the successful completion of their autumn course. Chief Reviewing Officer Lt Gen Anbu congratulated the

cadets on the completion of their training.