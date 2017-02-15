Delhi confidential: The Replacement

Hamid Ansari. Hamid Ansari.

WITH VICE-PRESIDENT Hamid Ansari set to visit Uganda and Rwanda this weekend, South Block was in a crisis situation. It did not have an ambassador in Rwanda. So it asked Ravi Shankar, 1995-batch IFS officer, who is currently posted in Uganda as Indian envoy, to be concurrently accredited in Rwanda as well. Racing against time, the MEA was able to issue orders on Tuesday and Shankar will be now managing the visit.

Making A Point

SWADESHI JAGRAN Manch, the economic wing of the Sangh Parivar, is unhappy with the government over the Health Ministry’s spirited defence of the “techno-managerial” partnership that it has with the Bill and Belinda Gates Foundation (BMGF). The manch, which has been vocal about the possible implications for India’s vaccination programme because of its close links with BMGF which in turn has partnerships with MNCs manufacturing vaccines, is now preparing a white paper on BMGF to convince the government about the importance of dissociating with it.

Fitness First

AS THE government invites volunteers from within the services to act as liaison officers for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, it has decided to be quite stringent this year about their medical fitness. The yatra, which involves arduous trek at high altitudes of up to 19,500 feet, under inhospitable conditions, requires people to be physically and medically fit. Now, many have been applying citing experience in undertaking the Vaishno Devi Yatra trek and the Amarnath Yatra. The government has said a polite no to such requests and wants only those who are medically fit to step forward.

