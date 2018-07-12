Each community has right to practice its own personal law: Hamid Ansari on Sharia courts

Dr. Hamid Ansari said every community has the right to practice its own personal law. (ANI Twitter) Dr. Hamid Ansari said every community has the right to practice its own personal law. (ANI Twitter)

Former Vice-President Hamid Ansari on Thursday backed the proposal of opening Sharia courts in the country and said that “each community has a right to practice its own personal law”, ANI reported.

“People are confusing social practices with legal system. Our law recognizes that each community can have own rules. Personal law in India covers- marriage, divorce, adoption & inheritance. Each community has a right to practice its own personal law,” he told news agency ANI.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has recently come up with a proposal to set up Sharia courts in each district of the country.

The former vice-president also talked over the recent spate of mob lynching incidents due to WhatsApp rumours. He said nobody has the right to take law in their own hands.

“I think public reaction says it all. Nobody has the right to take a law in their own hands. There is a law in this country: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari on incidents of lynching.”

When asked whether he would like to join Twitter, he said that in terms of technology he is still in the 20th century. “I have no intentions of joining Twitter. In terms of technology, I am still in the 20th century. I have a computer & books, I am very happy with that,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Shashi Tharoor’s “Hindu Pakistan” remark, Ansari came in support of the Congress MP. He said Tharoor is a learned man and he would say anything only after considering it before. “I have not read what he (Tharoor) has said. But he is an educated man, a writer, an MP…and heads Parliament’s committee on external affairs. Whatever he says, he will say after thorough consideration,” PTI quoted Ansari as saying.

