PM’s remarks at my farewell considered departure from accepted practice, says former VP Hamid Ansari

Hamid Ansari’s idea unveils his own perspective of the nation and nationalism, nurtured by Western narratives.

Former vice-president Hamid Ansari on Saturday said that prime minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at his farewell, about a year ago, were a departure from accepted practices. “The Prime Minister participated in this and while being fulsome in his complements also hinted at what he perceived to be a certain inclination in my approach on account of my having spent, as he put it, both a good part of my professional tenure as a diplomat in Muslim lands and in post-retirement period on minority-related questions,” Ansari told news agency PTI.

“The context, presumably, was my reference in the Bengaluru speech to what I perceived as ‘enhanced apprehension of insecurity’ and in the TV interview to ‘a sense of unease creeping in’ among Muslims and some other religious minorities,” said the former Rajya Sabha chairman who in his last interview before demitting office had pointed out that Muslims in the country were experiencing a “feeling of unease”.

Ansari has addressed these issues in his new book “Dare I Question? Reflections on Contemporary Challenges”, a collection of his speeches and writings. Having served two consecutive terms in the office of the Vice president of India, he believes the debate on nationalism has wider ramifications for Indian democracy

“Muslims are a religious minority, like other faith-based minorities… and what was insufficiently recognised till the Sachar (Committee) report of 2006, is that many among them also suffer from multiple developmental deficits and therefore require empowerment through focused affirmative action to enable them to join others and take their place at the commencement point from which ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ becomes meaningful,” Ansari had said in March earlier this year.

According to Ansari, two sets of challenges are confronting the country, the first pertains to principles and values of public life and the second to institutional structures of the Indian polity.

