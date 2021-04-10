Halt vaccine export, Rahul Gandhi writes to Prime Minister

As the government grapples to contain the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to place an immediate moratorium on the export of vaccines, fast track approval of other vaccines and open up vaccination to everyone who needs it.

Criticising the PM, Gandhi asked whether the export of vaccines was an effort to garner “publicity”.

Referring to the PM’s appeal to the chief ministers to organise a vaccine festival from April 11 to 14, he tweeted that shortage of vaccines amid the rise in Covid-19 cases is a very serious issue.

“India had the first-mover advantage in vaccination and yet we are moving at a snail’s pace. Historically, India has achieved abundant experience in designing and executing some of the world’s biggest vaccination programmes. Yet in the present case, we have managed to fully vaccinate less than 1% of the population in 3 months…” the letter said.

“While our nation is facing vaccine starvation, more than 6 crore doses of vaccines have been exported… Was the export of vaccines also an ‘oversight’, like many other decisions of this government, or an effort to garner publicity at the cost of our citizens?”