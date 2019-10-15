Halt the war of words, Akal Takht jathedar tells SAD, Cong

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has once again asked Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) and Congress-led Punjab government to stop their verbal war on celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

“No side should make any statement. Whether it’s a man or a woman, all sides should restrain themselves from making such statements,” said the Jathedar in Amritsar on Monday.

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal have been trading charges with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and his Cabinet colleague over violating the Akal Takht directions to celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on common stage.

Both SGPC and Punjab government have been making arrangements for the birth anniversary celebrations. Earlier in the day, Punjab Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that he had information that his Cabinet colleague Charanjit Singh Channi wanted to meet Akal Takht Jathedar over birth anniversary preparations, but the Jathedar didn’t meet him.

However, Giani Harpreet Singh denied that any such meeting was fixed with Channi. He said, “I was not in touch with anyone. Nobody asked me for meeting. I am ready to meet anytime. Anyone can come. I had no information about anyone’s visit.”

Asked if there was any hope left of SAD and Congress leaders sharing stage during the event, the Jathedar said, “We are still making efforts and we will make efforts for a common stage till the last moment. There is still hope. It is most important for us to maintain the credibility and respect of Akal Takht. We will do everything possible to maintain the honour of the Akal Takht. The talks are still on. I will not hold anyone responsible for now for the current situation. I am asking people to stop making statements, then how can I continue talking about it. I will not make any statement on any political allegation…”

‘Centre should rein in RSS’

Replying to a question about RSS, the Jathedar said that the RSS activities were dividing the country. Asked about a statement where he advocated ‘pabandi (restrictions)’ on RSS, the Jathedar said: “Lagni chahidi hai ji. (It should be restricted).”

He added, “RSS jo kam kar rahi a, oh desh nu jodan wala nai, todan wala kam aa. Jo beyan aa rahe ne oh desh de hit ch nahi. Bharat sarkar nu es te lagam lagauni chahidi hai. (I believe that what the RSS is doing won’t help keep the nation together, but to divide it. The statements being made by RSS leaders are not in the interest of the country. Centre should rein it in).”

On RSS plans to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, he said, “We have no problem if RSS celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. But they must celebrate it under the Sikh code of conduct and must not violates any rule, trading or ritual of Sikhism.”

Last week, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal had objected to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that India is a Hindu nation.

“SGPC chief has objection over the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat statement made on the occasion of Dussehra that all people residing in India are Hindu and country is a Hindu Nation,” a statement by the SGPC had said last Wednesday. SGPC is politically controlled by SAD, an alliance partner of BJP.