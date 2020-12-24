Hallmark of great judges to be keener on justice, not merely on law, says CJI

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde during the inauguration of an e-Sewa Kendra in Agartala. (Photo: Abhisek Saha)

It is the hallmark of every great institution and judges that they are keener on justice and not merely the law, Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of an e-Sewa Kendra at the Tripura High Court, CJI Bobde said he was “acutely conscious” that the decision to shift judicial processes online would make justice “technology-dependent” but it had be done to avoid a complete shutdown of courts amid the pandemic.

Admitting that e-courts made access to justice became dependent on access to information and telecommunication technology, the Chief Justice of India said e-Sewa Kendras seek to eliminate and alleviate these problems.

“There was an old saying about legal aid in England and things can’t be like that. The saying was that access to justice is like the rich hotel; it’s open to all. It is this meaninglessness of such words which the e-kendra seeks to eliminate and to alleviate the problems,” the CJI said.

“I can’t say I know much about the law, having been far more invested in justice,” he said, quoting the Archbishop of Canterbury, William Temple, while appealing judges to be more driven towards justice.

E-Sewa Kendras were conceived by the Supreme Court under a project to ensure access to justice for all.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd