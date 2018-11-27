Half the battle against disasters can be won by improving early warning systems: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said Tuesday that half the battle against disasters can be won by improving early warning systems and increasing awareness. Participating in the 14th foundation day celebrations of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Rijiju said the organisation has changed the way disaster management is looked at.

“India is taking a lead role in matters pertaining to disaster management. Half the battle against disasters would be won by increasing disaster awareness and improving early warning systems,” he said.

The union minister of state for home said with such a vast geography and population, India has come a long way in managing disasters.

“The world cannot ignore India when it comes to disaster risk reduction,” he said.

Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking a special interest in making the country more disaster resilient. Member of the NDMA, R K Jain, highlighted the importance of the NDMA, saying since its formation, it has contributed a great deal not only for effective disaster response, which is visible but towards overall disaster risk reduction. To be effective, early warning systems need to involve the communities at risk, generate public awareness, effectively disseminate warnings and ensure there is a constant state of preparedness, an official release said.

Over the years, India has made considerable progress in issuing accurate and timely early warning, especially for cyclones. Earlier this month, authorities could evacuate thousands before Cyclone Gaja made its landfall as its path was accurately predicted, it said.