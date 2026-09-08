Haldwani turns into fortress ahead of Supreme Court verdict on railway land dispute

Heavy police force and multiple companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in Banbhoolpura. (Source: File Photo)

Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area will be placed under specialised police deployment, divided into sectors, zones and super zones, ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the railway land dispute on Wednesday, with additional forces being brought in from across Uttarakhand.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC told The Indian Express that the state police headquarters and Kumaon Range have provided additional forces to Haldwani.

“General alert has been sounded and specialised police deployment has been made,” Manjunath said.

Heavy police force and multiple companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in Banbhoolpura.

The police are also deploying tear-gas squads, anti-riot squads and armed units, along with drone surveillance teams, Manjunath said. Personnel from the Fire Department, traffic police and other specialised teams will also be deployed.