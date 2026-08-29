Haldwani ‘purification’ row: Rahul Gandhi demands justice for Kharge, calls for FIR

4 min readNew DelhiAug 29, 2026 02:04 PM IST
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Saturday went on the offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to file an FIR against those who conducted a ‘purification’ of Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally there. Rahul Gandhi said that what was done in Haldwani was equivalent to ‘untouchability’ and that Dalits across the country face such incidents.
“There are two ideologies fighting in the country – the Constitution of India and that of the BJP-RSS. Whatever politics is happening in the country is between these two ideologies. For thousands of years, Dalits have faced violence in this country. As per the Constitution, it is illegal. In schools, Dalit children are made to clean toilets and sweep… Dalits are not allowed to drink water from wells. At tea stalls, there are two types of cups… During baraats, which should be a happy occasion, thousands of Dalits have to wear helmets when they climb the horse. This is the reality of UP, India and North India. You can see it in cities and villages,” remarked Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.
The LoP mentioned that when the Congress Legislative Party Leader visits a temple in Rajasthan, then it is ‘purified’, and the same is done for Kharge. “When he goes to Ramlila ground in Haldwani to give a speech, then that place is purified. An example from their party – Bihar chief minister (former) Jitan Ram Manjhi goes to a temple, then the same purification happens. Who does this? It is BJP-RSS people. And it is a crime as per the Constitution. We are calling it purification, but this is untouchability which was made illegal, and the BJP people are practising untouchability. When they are doing this, they are saying Dalits should not be touched and that they are dirty,” said Rahul Gandhi.
‘Concerns every Dalit person’
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The Congress leader said what he was demanding was “not something impossible”. “We are demanding justice for the Congress president. Nothing more. Give the Congress president justice in Uttarakhand. It is the duty of the state and the Central government that Khargeji gets justice in Uttarakhand.”
Uttarakhand BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Mahendra Bhatt had triggered a row after he defended the alleged ‘purification’ of Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan after a rally addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Asked about Kharge expressing disappointment over a section of Congress leaders not speaking on the issue, Rahul Gandhi said: “That is not what happened. He said that certain people didn’t support him. He didn’t say that the vast majority of Congress people didn’t support him. I supported him; a whole number of other people did.”
“I spoke to Kharge ji about this. It is not an issue of his. It concerns every Dalit person. We have raised this here. This is the tip of the iceberg. If the Congress president can face this openly, then imagine what happens in school with a four-year-old child,” the Congress leader added.
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He said that the Congress won’t let the Uttarakhand BJP chief “escape” this incident.
Asked about PM Modi and BSP chief Mayawati not speaking on this issue, Rahul Gandhi said: “I have no interest in the silence. Our interest is in illegality… If the PM wants to speak or not, we have no interest. If Mayawatiji speaks or not, we have no interest.”