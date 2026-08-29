Haldwani ‘purification’ row: Rahul Gandhi demands justice for Kharge, calls for FIR

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Saturday went on the offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to file an FIR against those who conducted a ‘purification’ of Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally there. Rahul Gandhi said that what was done in Haldwani was equivalent to ‘untouchability’ and that Dalits across the country face such incidents.

“There are two ideologies fighting in the country – the Constitution of India and that of the BJP-RSS. Whatever politics is happening in the country is between these two ideologies. For thousands of years, Dalits have faced violence in this country. As per the Constitution, it is illegal. In schools, Dalit children are made to clean toilets and sweep… Dalits are not allowed to drink water from wells. At tea stalls, there are two types of cups… During baraats, which should be a happy occasion, thousands of Dalits have to wear helmets when they climb the horse. This is the reality of UP, India and North India. You can see it in cities and villages,” remarked Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.