Mallikarjun Kharge to Nadda: No FIR over ‘purification’ row despite your assurance

Mallikarjun Kharge said the issue ‘is broadly connected with the sentiments of crores of people who experience this cruel reality every day’. (File Photo)

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, wrote to Leader of the House J P Nadda Thursday, pointing out that no FIR had been registered in connection with the “purification” ritual in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, even 24 days after the incident and despite Nadda’s assurance.

The Congress president recalled that on August 13, he raised in Rajya Sabha the issue of the alleged “purification” carried out in Haldwani following his public meeting there on August 8 “with great sadness and pain”.

Kharge mentioned that Nadda had then said that it was “indeed a very sad matter”. “This is not just sad for the Congress party, but it is sad for all of us … Whatever has happened will certainly have to be investigated. I would like to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party never supports such activity. I condemn it and the national president will also look into it seriously. Whatever sentiments of yours have been hurt, that is a matter of concern for all of us,” Kharge wrote, quoting the Union minister.