‘Felt I was taking my last breath’: Dalit brothers assaulted ‘over drinking water’ at wedding in Uttarakhand

Following the incident, locals and the brothers' family protested in front of the local police station, demanding the arrest of the individuals involved. (Special Arrangement/Image enhanced using AI)

Two Dalit men, who are brothers, were allegedly assaulted and called casteist slurs over a dispute while drinking water from a pot at a wedding in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani.

A complaint has been filed by one of the brothers, but an FIR is yet to be registered, with police saying that they are probing the matter.

According to the complaint filed by Umesh Tamta, his brother Shubham and relatives Rakesh Arya and Ajay Arya were at a wedding in Deval Malla village to operate the DJ system on Sunday night. At one point, Rakesh Arya went to drink water from a pot when the family of the groom allegedly targeted him.